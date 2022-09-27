Munster woes continue as Caroline Currid leaves performance role

In another blow to Munster rugby, leading performance psychologist Caroline Currid has ended her role with the province.

Currid joined the province on a consultancy basis under former head coach Johann van Graan for the start of last season.

However, Munster have confirmed to independent.ie that Currid decided to finish with the province at the end of last season. Former Munster scrum-half Cathal Sheridan, who previously worked with the academy, is the new sport and performance psychologist with Graham Rowntree’s squad for this season.

Currid’s work with the province during her one-season stint had been praised by a number of Munster players including Ireland front-row Dave Kilcoyne who described her as “incredible for the environment” last December.

Currid, who continued her role as performance psychologist with the Limerick hurlers and was part of John Kiely’s set-up for their fourth All-Ireland title in five years in July, was a visible presence in the Munster dug-out last season. It’s understood it was her own decision to finish with the province.

Currid replaced South African psychologist Pieter Kruger who had previously been a colleague of Van Graan with the Springboks.

Confirmation of a change in the performance psychologist role within the province comes days after Munster suffered a second consecutive defeat in the new URC season after they lost to the Dragons on Sunday – their first defeat to the Welsh side in seven years.

Munster play Zebre Parma in their first home game of the season on Saturday at Musgrave Park.