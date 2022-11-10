Another special milestone in the history of Munster as the trilogy is completed with the South Africa scalp now joining the All Blacks and Wallabies on an unforgettable night in Cork as Graham Rowntree's men graced the first ever match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a performance befitting the occasion.

But while the record 41,400 crowd, the biggest ever to witness a rugby match in the province, will enjoy being there to witness history, perhaps much more important will be how this brilliant win will shake Munster's immediate future as they bid to rescue their perilous position in the URC.

The confidence which will be gleaned from this success, achieved without their frontline Irish stars, should now reboot the Rowntree era and Connacht, who visit Thomond Park in a couple of weeks, could be the first to feel the impact of that as the feelgood factor returns to Munster rugby after this magnificent occasion.

The success of the event will also lead to a clamour on Leeside for the Cork GAA to be considered for some big European games or maybe a Christmas clash with Leinster in the URC. It would be a shame if this memorable evening was just a once-off occasion.

The opening half, aside from initial trouble in the scrum, could hardly have gone much better for Munster if they scripted it themselves and they were good value for their 21-7 interval advantage having played with the wind and rain behind them.

Munster had only managed two tries in their three previous meetings against South Africa but they surpassed that by half-time with three excellent scores in the opening half.

Rowntree would have known the value of getting the 41,400 crowd involved from the outset and the carnival atmosphere which prevailed on the banks of the Lee all evening cranked up a million notches when Corkman Shane Daly scored in the right corner inside three minutes.

The deft hands of summer signing Antoine Frisch in midfield, in his first start, were key in the move which saw full-back Mike Haley hit the line at the right time before sending Daly away to score.

Ben Healy, with two other Munster out-halves Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley away on Irish duty, laid down the marker for a fine display by landing the conversion from the right.

South Africa's early dominance in the scrum, both on their own and Munster's out-ins, yielded good field positions and inevitably they made it count after 13 minutes when full-back Aphelele Fassi scored in the right corner after the home cover was stretched.

Johan Goosen landed the difficult conversion to tie the match to show the Springbok coaches the value of having a good kicker.

Munster eventually got their scrum sorted and that in turn gave them the opportunity to build phases and the night got even better for the home crowd when, appropriately, Simon Zebo got in on the scoring act moments after he just failed to grab a crosskick from Healy with an advantage being played.

A superb lineout take by impressive lock loanee Kiran McDonald after a penalty to the right corner saw Rory Scannell create the initial space before Healy looped a superb pass wide for the crowd to go wild as Zebo slid over.

Healy added the extras from the left to lead 14-7 after 29 minutes.

It got even better eight minutes later. Skipper Jack O'Donoghue broke but couldn't offload to scrum-half Paddy Patterson but from the resultant scrum when he knocked-on, Munster got an edge and a penalty which Healy dispatched to the right corner.

O'Donoghue called the lineout on himself and with centres Frisch and Scannell joining the maul, they drove over with hooker Diarmuid Barron getting the touchdown and Healy converting to lead 21-7 at the break.

It took Munster just two minutes to stretch the lead. Patterson chased his own grubber down the left and a few phases later, Healy side-footed through the cover for full-back Haley to score before his out-half got his fourth conversion to make it 28-7.

A lost Munster lineout near halfway led to a sustained bout of pressure from South Africa as they pounded the home line.

It looked like they cut the gap after 54 minutes but winger Saleiman Hartzenberg was denied in the right corner when Patrick Campbell, just on for Zebo, did enough to force a foot into touch on a ground where the former Cork All-Ireland minor football winner is no stranger.

But the South Africa pressure eventually paid off.

Replacement loosehead Liam O'Connor was binned after 61 minutes as Munster again got into trouble in the scrum and from the reset, the visitors got the drive and replacement Sikhumbuzo Notshe drove over with replacement out-half Gianni Lambard converting to leave it 28-14 with 16 minutes left.

And they closed out the win by winning a penalty on a South Africa scrum in front of the Munster posts four minutes from time, allowing the crowd to fully enjoy the historic win in the closing minutes of a truly memorable occasion.

Scorers - Munster: Tries: S Daly, S Zebo, D Barron, M Haley. Cons: B Healy (4). South Africa XV: Tries: A Fassi, S Notshe. Cons: J Gossen, G Lambard.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch (M Fekitoa 64), R Scannell, S Zebo (P Campbell 53); B Healy, P Patterson (N Cronin 72); J Wycherley (L O'Connor 54), D Barron (N Scannell 54), R Salanoa (K Know 54); E Edogbo (C Hurley 64), K McDonald; J O’Donoghue (c), J Hodnett (J Wycherley 61-71), G Coombes (A Kendellen 55).

South Africa XV: A Fassi (S Nohamba 74); S Hartzenberg, H van Wyk, C Hendricks, L Las; J Goosen (G Lambard 61), H Jantjies (G Williams 43); N Mchunu (S Matanzima 55), J Dweba (AH Venter 50), T du Toit (c) (S Sandi 55); J Jenkins, R Nortje ((D du Preez 43-54 blood); P Buthelezi (S Notshe 55), E Louw, JL du Preez.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).