Munster to give JJ Hanrahan every chance to make Champions Cup opener against Ospreys

Hanrahan picked up a hamstring injury during last weekend's win over Ulster, but scan results revealed that he had not suffered significant damage.

If the Kerry native does miss out as now seems likely, Tyler Bleyendaal will start in the number ten jersey with Rory Scannell offering cover.

With Joey Carbery (ankle) out for the foreseeable future, Johann van Graan was understandably relieved that Hanrahan is not expected to miss much action.

"He got a scan, slight possibility still for the weekend, we'll make a final call later in the week, otherwise hopefully next weekend," the Munster head coach said in Limerick today.

"It's not serious, that's great news, that's not going to be long term, so we'll give him every chance possibly for this weekend, otherwise the next, and we'll just reassess as we go, but it's not serious."

Dave Kilcoyne (groin) and Chris Cloete (head) will both miss the European opener in Wales with the Ireland prop looking at “a few weeks out.”

Despite being without two out-halves and their first choice loosehead, confidence is high within the Munster camp.

The Ospreys have struggled this season and although Munster beat them in the PRO14 recently, Van Graan isn't reading too much into that.

"We said it at the previous game in Cork, this game has got nothing to do with previous form, in our opinion," he added.

"It's a new competition, it's a different referee group from England, so everything is different.

"Different players, different mindsets, you how teams look at this competition, so what happened before this game doesn't matter.

"It's Munster versus the Ospreys in round one of Europe and it's a game we're looking forward to very much, and the only thing we can worry about is what happens on Saturday afternoon."

