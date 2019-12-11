Munster to be without Arno Botha for remainder of 2019 after three-week ban for Saracens red card

Munster will be without Springbok back-row Arno Botha for Saturday's return trip to Saracens and their Christmas derbies against Connacht and Leinster after he received a three-week ban for the red card he picked up at Thomond Park last weekend.

Botha received his marching orders on the cusp of full-time after leading with the arm into Nick Tompkins and a disciplinary panel upheld that decision.

The powerful forward appeared by video link at a hearing chaired by former Scotland coach Frank Hadden today and accepted the on-field decision of referee Romain Poite.

The committee described Botha's actions as "reckless" and handed him the minimum six-week ban, reducing that by half on account of his admission of guilt and remorse. He will be available to face Ulster in the New Year. Ospreys full-back Dan Evans, who also saw red last weekend, has been suspended for four weeks.

