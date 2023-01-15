| 3.8°C Dublin

Munster team-mates get engaged on Musgrave Park pitch after inter-pro win over Leinster

Chloe Pearse of Munster, right, after being proposed to by partner and teammate Clodagh O'Halloran, left, after the win over Leinster. Expand

Two Munster players marked their inter-provincial win over Leinster in style after getting engaged on the pitch at Musgrave Park.

Clodagh O’Halloran, who scored a second-half try en route to victory, got down on one knee after the game and proposed to team-mate Chloe Pearse in front of their team-mates.

The engagement sparked every more celebrations among the Munster players, who will be doubly delighted after seeing off their rivals 26-17 before the special moment.

A late try from replacement Stephanie Carroll sealed the win for Niamh Briggs’ side, who will win the inter-provincial title if they beat Connacht next weekend.

