Munster team-mates get engaged on Musgrave Park pitch after inter-pro win over Leinster

Two Munster players marked their inter-provincial win over Leinster in style after getting engaged on the pitch at Musgrave Park.
Clodagh O’Halloran, who scored a second-half try en route to victory, got down on one knee after the game and proposed to team-mate Chloe Pearse in front of their team-mates.
The engagement sparked every more celebrations among the Munster players, who will be doubly delighted after seeing off their rivals 26-17 before the special moment.
A late try from replacement Stephanie Carroll sealed the win for Niamh Briggs’ side, who will win the inter-provincial title if they beat Connacht next weekend.
So there was some extra special scenes here in Musgrave Park as Clodagh O’Halloran proposed to Chloe Pearse!— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 14, 2023
She said yes!
Congratulations Clodagh and Chloe! #SUAF pic.twitter.com/dKkjoJ8sMQ