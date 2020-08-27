Munster star RG Snyman could return to South Africa after surgery to rehab knee injury

RG Snyman is set to miss the rest of this season after tearing his ACL. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

MUNSTER’S RG Snyman may return home to South Africa to undergo his rehab programme following scheduled surgery on his torn ACL.

A recovery plan will be put in place depending on how the operation goes and what the specialist recommends. Munster will hold talks with South Africa’s director of rugby and the province’s former boss Rassie Erasmus to discuss what the best course of action is for the 25-year-old second-row.

Munster are confident that Snyman will be able to receive excellent care within their system, but a final decision on where his rehab takes place will be made in the coming weeks.

"That has not been discussed at all," Munster’s attack coach Stephen Larkham said. "We have got good rehabbers here, we have a really good medical team here. I think all options are on the table, particularly when you talk about a player of his potential.

"I think it will be a discussion with the surgeon first to see what’s required and once we get that information, we’ll move forward."

Larkham confirmed that Munster would not be looking to sign injury cover for Snyman or Jean Kleyn (neck) and instead, the province will promote from within.

"It is devastating for him but also upsetting for the rest of the team. It is a typical ACL so it could be anywhere between six to 12 months."

Online Editors