Munster sign Leinster scrum-half Rowan Osborne for 2021/22 season

Munster have confirmed the signing of Leinster scrum-half Rowan Osborne ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old will move to Limerick this summer, having signed a one-year contract with Munster.

With Nick McCarthy heading in the opposite direction, as he returns to Leinster, Johann van Graan has been keen to bolster his scrum-half options.

Craig Casey is piling the pressure on Conor Murray as first-choice No 9, while Neil Cronin remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury. Paddy Patterson also recently joined on loan from Leinster, but he picked up an injury shortly after signing.

Osborne, a Kildare native, made a name for himself in the All-Ireland League (AIL) with a string of fine performances for Trinity.

Leinster were impressed enough to hand him a professional deal in 2019, and he went on to make 10 appearances in the Guinness PRO14.

“I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history,” Osborne said.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”

Osborne also thanked Leinster and also acknowledged the role that the AIL played in getting him to where he is today.

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone in the Leinster Rugby community - fans, players, coaches and staff - for the past two years. It has been a privilege to represent my home province,” he added.

"I have learned an incredible amount and have had the opportunity to work and play with some of the best people in rugby, as well as making lifelong friendships. There is of course still work to do and trophies to win this season."

"I would also like to thank Dublin University for the big part they played in my development. Without their help, these opportunities would not have come about."