Munster sign Irish U20 scrum-half Ben Murphy on short-term loan deal

Munster have announced the short-term signing of scrum-half Ben Murphy, who was part of this year's Ireland Under-20s squad.

The emergency loan deal is Munster's second such move in recent days after they snapped up Ulster Academy prop Callum Reid last week.

Murphy, who is currently in the Leinster sub-Academy, linked up with the Munster squad yesterday and will help offset the long-term injury to Neil Cronin, who has undergone surgery on a torn ACL.

With Conor Murray set to be away on international duty for the coming weeks, Munster have been left with Craig Casey and Nick McCarthy as their only two fit and available scrum-halves.

Casey is also pushing for a first Ireland cap in the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup campaign, so Johann van Graan has been keen to ensure that he has sufficient cover.

Murphy is the son of Ireland's skills kicking and coach Richie, and was involved in this year's Ireland U-20s side who were on course to win the Grand Slam before Covid-19 called a halt to proceedings.

Murphy has yet to make his breakthrough with Leinster, but will spend the next seven weeks in Limerick where he will hope to catch the eye.

Meanwhile, Jean Kleyn is back in training, while Darren Sweetnam's knee injury will be assessed before Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash away to Benetton.

Chris Cloete (neck) has been ruled out of that clash, while Rhys Marshall and Roman Salanoa are also rehabbing respective low-grade thigh injuries.

Dan Goggin (shoulder) underwent a scan last week and will continue to rehab with the medical department.

Keith Earls (back), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Liam O’Connor (calf), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) all remain unavailable.

Online Editors