Antoine Frisch will become a Munster player in the summer

Munster have signed Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch from Bristol ahead of next season.

Frisch, who was born in France, has signed a three-year contract with Munster.

The 25-year-old is Irish-qualified through his maternal grandmother who hails from Dublin.

He joins the province from Bristol, where he has made 13 appearances for the Premiership side so far this season.

Frisch, who previously played in the PRO D2 with Rouen Normandie, is the second centre Munster have signed, with World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa replacing the outgoing Damian de Allende.