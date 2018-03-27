Munster set to sign South African centre to cover midfield injuries

Injuries to Chris Farrell and Jaco Taute have left Munster short at centre, and reports in South Africa indicate that Swanepoel will join the province on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old could join up with Munster during their two-game trip to South Africa after this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon.

Swanepoel made his Super Rugby debut for the Bulls in 2016, but hasn't been able to nail down a regular spot in the South African side's midfield.