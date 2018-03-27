Sport Munster Rugby

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Munster set to sign South African centre to cover midfield injuries

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 04: Dries Swanepoel of Blue Bulls during the Vodacom Cup Quarter Final match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Eastern Province Kings at Loftus Versveld on May 04, 2013 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Munster are set to sign Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel as Johann van Graan looks to strengthen his depleted midfield.

Injuries to Chris Farrell and Jaco Taute have left Munster short at centre, and reports in South Africa indicate that Swanepoel will join the province on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old could join up with Munster during their two-game trip to South Africa after this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon.

Swanepoel made his Super Rugby debut for the Bulls in 2016, but hasn't been able to nail down a regular spot in the South African side's midfield.

Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell are expected to start at centre for Munster this weekend.

Online Editors

