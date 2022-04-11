Munster set to appoint Graham Rowntree as new head coach

Graham Rowntree is set to be appointed as Munster's new head coach.

Rowntree is in line to be promoted from his current role as Munster's forwards coach, as the former England international replaces the outgoing Johann van Graan, who will join Premiership strugglers Bath this summer.

Although Rowntree has long been expected to take over as Munster boss, it is understood that the situation has gathered pace and is close to being announced by the province.

Should the move be confirmed, it would mean Rowntree will become a head coach for the first time in his career, following on from Van Graan, who had also never been the main man prior to getting the Munster job.

Rowntree has been working with the Munster forwards since 2019 following spells with England, Georgia, the Lions, Leicester and Harlequins.

A well-respected figure in the game, the 50-year-old is popular amongst the Munster squad, and as such, he was seen as a good fit to take over from Van Graan.

It remains to be seen if Munster will opt to restructure the coaching setup by bringing in an experienced director of rugby, but one thing for sure is that they are on the hunt for at least an attack and defence specialist.

Stephen Larkham is set to follow Van Graan out the exit door as he returns to the Brumbies in his native Australia, while defence coach JP Ferreira is to continue working under his South African compatriot Van Graan at Bath next season.

Former Ireland U-20s head coach and Leinster Academy manager Noel McNamara has been linked with Munster, while so too has Kiwi Milton Haig, who worked with Rowntree at Georgia.

Paul O'Connell and Ronan O'Gara have long since ruled themselves out of contention, while Mike Prendergast is under contract at Racing 92.

As with all provincial coaching appointments, the IRFU, and specifically the union's performance director David Nucifora, is heavily involved in the recruitment process.