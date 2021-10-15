Munster set for South African tour ahead of European opener

Simon Zebo, second from left, and Kevin O'Byrne during Munster rugby squad training at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster will be heading to South Africa to play the Bulls and the Lions in late November and early December after United Rugby Championship organisers were able to clear the red tape needed to allow them to travel.

There had been widespread speculation that the rounds six and seven matches, which are the first home games for the four new South African franchises, would take place in Italy because of quarantine protocols between the Rainbow Nation and Britain.

However, South Africa has been taken off the British government's red list, meaning the games can now take place as planned in South Africa.

That means Munster will spend two weeks at altitude on the highveld for two bruising fixtures before their European Champions Cup opener against Wasps on December 12.

Munster take on Johann van Graan's former club the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on November 27, a week after Ireland's final November international against Argentina.

They then face the Lions at Ellis Park on December 4.

The news also means that Zebre, the Scarlets and Cardiff will play in South Africa on those weekends, with the South African sides back on home soil after five rounds of away games in Europe.

"This is a brilliant result, not only for the South African teams but for the league which now gets to make a tangible impression in this rugby heartland early in the season," URC chief executive Martin Anayi said.

"Huge credit must go to the South African government, SA Rugby and the leadership figures within our clubs for managing to push through and provide reassurances for these fixtures to be played at their home venues in such a short space of time.

"Up until late last week, it look like a very tall order for this to occur, but now everyone in the league has been bolstered by this news and we will harness that enthusiasm to get ready for some real blockbuster fixtures in Rounds six and seven."