Munster send back 1,000 tickets for RDS semi-final showdown with old rivals Leinster

Although the home side are allowed to receive 75pc of the proposed capacity ticket allocation, which is expected to be just short of 19,000, the away side had been expected to take up their allotted number of tickets.

However, yesterday Leinster announced that 1,000 unsold tickets from what was believed to have been an allocation of around 4,750 had been returned to them and they were subsequently re-allocated for general sale.

Most had been snapped up by close of business although there may still be a handful available.