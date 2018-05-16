Munster send back 1,000 tickets for RDS semi-final showdown with old rivals Leinster
Munster have sent back 1,000 tickets for this Saturday's Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Leinster having failed to sell out their allocation for the RDS encounter.
Although the home side are allowed to receive 75pc of the proposed capacity ticket allocation, which is expected to be just short of 19,000, the away side had been expected to take up their allotted number of tickets.
However, yesterday Leinster announced that 1,000 unsold tickets from what was believed to have been an allocation of around 4,750 had been returned to them and they were subsequently re-allocated for general sale.
Most had been snapped up by close of business although there may still be a handful available.
Last week, Leinster announced that 630 extra seats would be installed in the RDS as Leo Cullen's men aim to continue their quest to add a league title to the Champions Cup crown secured in Bilbao last weekend.
In recent years, clashes between the two sides in Dublin have usually taken place in the Aviva in the first half of the season with average crowds of 40,000 attending.
Irish Independent
