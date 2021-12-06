Munster, Scarlets and Cardiff warned by ECPR there is no scope to postpone Champions Cup fixtures

Munster coach Johann van Graan at Dublin Airport after arriving home from their trip to South Africa. Photo: Mark Condron

Heineken Champions Cup organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have moved to dispel any possibility that Munster, Scarlets and Cardiff could postpone their opening fixtures this weekend.

All three teams face commencing their campaign without a large number of senior players after being caught in South Africa when the European Union and Britain introduced travel restrictions as a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 two weeks' ago.

Members of the Munster and Cardiff panels are still in Cape Town after contracting the virus, while the remainder of their travelling parties and the entire Scarlets squad and management are isolating after returning last week.

EPCR extended the deadline for registering an unlimited number of players until midday on Wednesday and Munster have stated their intention to fulfil the fixture with their Ireland frontliners and a number of Academy players.

Their returned staff and players will be cleared from quarantine at midnight on Saturday and some may be added to the bench at late notice.

However, there have been reports in England that Scarlets looked to have their game against Bristol postponed, while Cardiff are in the toughest position given they only returned from South Africa on Saturday.

They face Toulouse, but scheduling difficulties means the result of the game will be 28-0 to the opposition if any of the teams decides it cannot field a team.

"We thank the rugby community for their comments in relation to the COVID quarantine situation for certain clubs," an EPCR statement read.

"Player welfare is paramount to EPCR, the teams & the players & as such we have worked to enable the best possible solution.

"If the clubs feel they are unable to field a team that can safely partake in professional rugby at the required level they are able to forfeit the game.

"We fully appreciate that this is not a route many will want to take however following an extensive review with all parties, postponement of the matches is unfortunately not a viable option due to the extremely busy rugby calendar."