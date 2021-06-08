Munster Rugby welcomes two new member clubs

Munster Rugby have announced that two new clubs have become members of the Munster Branch of the IRFU.

The Munster Branch Committee ratified a proposal from the Munster Rugby Committee to award membership to Cork Hellhounds RFC and Lisdoonvarna RFC at the Branch meeting on the June 2.

Cork Hellhounds RFC is an LGBT-inclusive rugby club based in Cork. Their aim is to encourage and promote rugby among the LGBT community in Cork and the wider Munster region.

The team train weekly in Cork City where complete beginners and experienced players are welcome to take part, regardless of sexuality or gender identity.

Club president and founder Adam O'Brien said: "It's fantastic, it feels very surreal. Munster Rugby has been behind us 100%. There has been plenty of support for myself and my committee in getting this done over the last couple of months."

Lisdoonvarna RFC will provide a rugby offering for underage players in the North Clare region. The club operates out of the pitches at community-owned Lisdoonvarna Failte CLG.

The club will also be hosting the IRFU's Give It A Try programme on July 27 which will offer an opportunity for girls aged 8-14 to learn how to play rugby in a fun environment.

Honorary Secretary of Lisdoonvarna RFC Frankie Burke said: "It's great to have the club up and running now and we're looking forward to Give It A Try on July 27th."

Head of Rugby Development Colm McMahon said: "Although it has been a challenging year for domestic rugby in the province, we can now look forward to welcoming two new clubs to the Munster Rugby family ahead of the 2021/22 season.



"I would like to congratulate Cork Hellhounds RFC and Lisdoonvarna RFC on becoming members of the Munster Branch. It is a testament to the passionate volunteers and our hard-working staff that we welcome the addition of two new clubs after what has been anunprecedented 18 months."