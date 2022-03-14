Munster Rugby to donate portion of ticket sales for Ireland U20s clash with Scotland to UNICEF’s Ukrainian aid effort

Munster Rugby will donate some of the ticket money from Sunday’s U20 Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland at Musgrave Park to UNICEF’s aid effort for children in Ukraine.

The province has decided to act as the ravages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affects the most vulnerable.

A statement read: “Munster Rugby has committed to supporting UNICEF’s work with children in Ukraine by donating a portion of ticket sales from the upcoming Ireland U20s game against Scotland and from monies raised at the Munster Rugby London Dinner on Tuesday night.

“The Ireland U20s return to Musgrave Park next Sunday, March 20, on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam title if they can overcome Scotland U20s from 5pm. Two euros from each ticket sold for the game will be donated to UNICEF in support of their humanitarian efforts working with children in Ukraine.

“Additionally, Munster Rugby will be donating a portion of the monies raised at the province’s annual London Dinner at the Dorchester Hotel on Tuesday, March 15.

“The war in Ukraine poses an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s 7.5 million children.

“UNICEF is working to scale up life-saving support for children and their families. They are working with partners to provide vital humanitarian supplies, and to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services, including health, education, protection, water and sanitation.

“Munster Rugby wishes to thank supporters, patrons, and partners in helping the province contribute to UNICEF’s appeal for donations and help with vital humanitarian efforts.”