Munster punished for slow start as Johann van Graan's men slip to heavy defeat away to Glasgow

Munster failed to recover from a slow start as they fell to a comprehensive 25-10 defeat to Glasgow in their second game of the Pro14 season in Scotstoun this evening.

The home side started far stronger, a Peter Horne penalty after 15 minutes just reward for a long period of pressure, but despite their dominance the score remained 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Glasgow finally got the try their dominance deserved as Callum Gibbins crossed in the corner, while Hogg scored a second soon after to put his side well in control after half an hour.

The visitor's misery was compounded by a farcical third try for Glasgow as Munster failed to clear their lines, JJ Hanrahan spilling a straightforward pass and allowing Adam Ashe to pounce on the loose ball to score just before half-time.

Johann van Graan's men eventually went in 22 points down at the break and it was nothing less than Glasgow deserved as the home side were dominant in every facet throughout the first half.

Munster came out much-improved in the second period as new signings Joey Carbery and Tadgh Beirne came off the bench early in the half, but despite dominating possession and territory they struggled to put points on the board, and still trailed by 19 points with twenty minutes remaining.

Finally the Glasgow defence was breached as Rhys Marshall crossed ten minutes from time, but the home side went straight back down the other end to earn a penalty that Hogg converted to push the gap back to 15 points.

The home side ended the game as they spent most of it, on the front foot and threatening the Munster line, and despite not finding a bonus point try to cap off their evening it was nonetheless a dominant performance from the Scottish side, who will go top of Conference A for the time being at least.

