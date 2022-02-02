Munster pull off major coup as they land All Black Malakai Fekitoa

MUNSTER will replace one World Cup winner with another as they've secured former All Black Malakai Fekitoa's signature for next season.

The 29-year-old has penned a two-year deal and will move to Limerick from Wasps, replacing the departing Damian de Allende whose future lies elsewhere.

Fekitoa last played for New Zealand against the Lions in 2017, with his move to Toulon ending his 24-cap international career for the time-being. He was part of the All Blacks squad that won the 2015 World Cup, although he did not play in the final.

Born in Tonga, he has subsequently switched allegiances to the country of his birth and is likely to line out with the Pacific Island nation at the 2023 World Cup.

Fekitoa joined Wasps from Toulon in 2019, but with the English club cutting their budget ahead of next season he was on the market with a number of clubs chasing his signature.

Munster, who have yet to reveal a head coach for next year, have convinced him to come on board.

With RG Snyman also signed up for next season and a host of squad members also committing to the cause, the new coach will be taking over a strong squad.