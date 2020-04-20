Munster prop James Cronin handed one-month ban over 'unintentional anti-doping violation' after pharmacy mix-up

Munster prop James Cronin will miss one month of action after an anti-doping violation. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Munster prop James Cronin has been banned for one month after being found guilty of an unintentional anti-doping violation.

Cronin tested positive for two banned substances, prednisolone and prednisone, after Munster's Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 last November.

According to a statement, prior to the match, Cronin 'had been unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer.' Cronin took the medication and subsequently returned a positive test.

Cronin will serve a ban from 15 April 2020 to 16 May 2020.

More to follow...

Online Editors