Munster prepare to be without Snyman for lengthy spell

Munster are preparing to be without RG Snyman for a lengthy spell, amidst fears that their new marquee signing has suffered significant knee ligament damage.

Snyman, who picked up the injury in last Saturday's defeat to Leinster, underwent a scan yesterday, and while the results are not yet known publicly, the Irish Independent understands that Munster are expecting bad news.

If Snyman has damaged his ACL, he could well be facing a full season out of the game. Should that worst-case scenario come to pass, it would be a disaster for Munster, who have spent big money on the South African World Cup-winning lock.

The 25-year-old landed awkwardly after stealing a lineout, which forced him off after just seven minutes.

Johann van Graan admitted afterwards that the injury "looked pretty serious", and the Munster head coach is now set to be without another one of his key players for the foreseeable future.

Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Jean Kleyn (neck) are also out of Sunday's meeting with Connacht.

Elsewhere, Dan Leavy will not make his return against Ulster on Saturday, as Leinster continue to guard against rushing the Ireland flanker back from a serious knee injury. Dave Kearney (hamstring) will also miss the clash, and while Leinster have said that Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier are available, wholesale changes are expected.

