Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan set for sensational switch to French giants Clermont Auvergne

JJ Hanrahan is set to leave Munster at the end of the season. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan is on the cusp of a sensational switch to Clermont Auvergne according to reports in the French media.

Joey Carbery's return to fitness and the emergence of Ben Healy and Jack Crowley on the provincial scene means the Kerryman's time is up at his home province this summer.

His CV was circulated to a number of French clubs and RMC is reporting that he has penned a two-year deal at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

The move would be the 28-year-old's second stint abroad having spent two seasons at Northampton Saints between 2015 and 2017.

He moved home and has now amassed 75 appearances for Munster and is likely to be included on the bench for this weekend's PRO14 final against Leinster.

Despite the regular game-time, Hanrahan has not been involved in the Ireland shake-up at all since returning home and Carbery's move south in 2018 was the signal that he would no longer be first-choice.

Now, he'll vie for the No 10 shirt with former France out-half Camille Lopez at Les Jaunards, who have yet to appoint a coach for next season as Franck Azema prepares to depart at the end of the current campaign.

Hanrahan starred for Munster earlier this season as they produced a sensational comeback to beat Clermont at the Stade Marcel Michelin, while the two sides would face each other again in the Champions Cup quarter-finals if they win their last 16 ties.

