For a while this was looking like a triumph of power plays. Leinster not only have a comprehensive range of them that provide happy endings but they know which ones to use, where and when. Munster’s are not third world, but neither are they anywhere near as effective.

Maybe the secret is not these launch pads but the reaction to stuff when the plan goes slightly awry.

For example, the skills and quick thinking of Robbie Henshaw when one of Leinster’s more prosaic offerings was falling into a hole — he rescued it and kept the door open for Jimmy O’Brien to finish, and with that Leinster had a game-winning lead with the finish line in sight.

As a schoolboy in Newbridge, O’Brien was one of a batch of exciting backs but it was far from certain that what he had to offer would take him the distance. In the last year however he has been dipping into the Hugo Keenan book on how to get better with every game.

Moreover he looks like every minute in blue is as much crack as it is time well spent.

The reaction that was most impressive though was the one that swept through Leinster when that winning lead was threatened. How Munster will miss Damian de Allende.

If they were going to get back into the debate then they needed a powerful point delivered by the Springbok, and he obliged. At which stage Leinster changed gears so aggressively and whacked the pedal so hard it was an environmental offence.

It was no coincidence Luke McGrath was at the controls for this race around the track. You’ll remember him on a worse night than this, in the same venue a few years ago, spotting a weakness in the home ranks and firing his team-mates through it to win a game they should have lost.

The sheer force of will to go one better than Munster after De Allende’s try was massive. It wasn’t lost on English referee Christophe Ridley who added to the occasion.

“I know this game means a lot to you guys but …” he said when it boiled over a bit. It meant a lot to Leinster, for whom this was their 29th win in 45 runnings of this race in the professional era.

The playback of the sequence that led to James Lowe sealing the game, and the bonus point, will be worth it for the soundtrack alone: a lot of angry men shouting to get the job done, but not so annoyed their skills deserted them.

It was a different mood for example to the build-up to Lowe’s first try, perhaps the best illustration of Leinster’s ability to strike off a set-piece.

From a scrum in a decent attacking position they used O’Brien to change job descriptions and double around beautifully to link with Garry Ringrose, which put Munster in trouble they could not escape.

This was hardly a season-ending experience for the home side but it must have rattled them to have been blown away again in a game where they had a foothold. Yet more of the same, and no certainty off the field either.

It’s remarkable that here we are, coming around the season’s final bend, and Munster still don’t know who their head coach will be next season.

Consider the news re the departure of Johann van Graan was delivered before Christmas, followed seemingly by a flurry of exchanges with IRFU performance director David Nucifora on how the gap would be filled. And then nothing.

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree is earthy and popular and blended into life in Limerick like a piece of comfortable furniture. He wouldn’t be keen on removal.

If the Tiger is to be the successor to Van Graan then it would have been useful to have him calling the shots already. If not, then you’d hope Rowntree, the sole survivor of the current coaching crew and contracted through to summer 2024 — gets on famously with the new man.

The prospect of Munster and the IRFU getting this one wrong would be too much for the Brave and the Faithful, many of whom chose not to pop along to Thomond Park on what was a lovely spring evening.

This wasn’t the second strings hoping their circus act was a passable impression of the marquee names. These were the marquee names.

This is a very dangerous time for Munster, who consider Limerick the epicentre of Irish rugby.

That county’s hurlers are in a class of their own, but now the footballers — beaten in Saturday’s league Division 3 final by Louth — look like men on a mission. It takes a lot of planning and organisation and money to have a county competitive in both codes.

That effort hoovers up a lot of bodies in the sweep of young talent.

Bodies that consider Limerick GAA a more attractive proposition than Munster rugby.