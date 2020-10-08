Munster miss another day of training as they await latest Covid test results

Munster have only been able to train once this week after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Munster have not returned to training in their High Performance Centre in Limerick as planned today, as the province are still awaiting results from the latest round of testing.

The province has been ground to a standstill since a senior player tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, which meant that all training was cancelled with immediate effect.

Munster are due to take on Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Saturday, and the province has said that they expect to meet tomorrow for their captain's run.

As things stand, Munster have had just one training session this week, which took place on Monday, two days after their win over the Scarlets.

A short statement read:

"Munster Rugby staff and players will not return to the HPC this afternoon as the province awaits the full results of yesterday’s round of PCR testing.

"There will be a further update once the full results are received.

"The squad are expected to meet for their Captain’s Run tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (ko 7.35pm)."

