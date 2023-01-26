Munster make big move behind the scenes as Academy chief Ian Costello becomes Head of Rugby Operations

MUNSTER have made a significant change to their set-up by appointing Ian Costello as their new Head of Rugby Operations from next season.

Currently the province’s Academy and Pathway Manager, former Wasps coach Costello will be responsible for long-term strategic development of the elite player pathway and succession planning, while assisting head coach Graham Rowntree in recruitment.

The newly created role brings Munster into line with the other provinces as he’ll do a similar role to that carried out by Guy Easterby at Leinster and Bryn Cunningham at Ulster.

Recruitment and retention will be a major focus for the province as they look to build on the recent improvements under their head coach Rowntree who took over from Johann van Graan at the end of last season.

Their work in that area has come in for scrutiny and criticism in recent seasons, most recently in the case of John Ryan who has been allowed to leave twice in the last year and yet may return for a third stint after a season in Super Rugby.

“We are delighted that Ian will step into this newly created role,” Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan said.

“This has been a work in progress in the background for some time as we look to align our resource support with the IRFU and other provinces.

“When Ian returned to the province as Academy Manager he was identified as the ideal candidate for this role when incorporating his previous coaching experience, managerial skill-set, and strategic abilities for aligning and developing our player pathway.”

Rowntree welcomed the appointment.

“I’m delighted to have someone of Cossie’s calibre taking on this role," he said.

“We work very closely as it is through his academy role, and from my own personal point of view it has been a really positive working relationship. Ian and his academy team play a key role in everything we are trying to achieve each week.

“It’s great to have a dedicated resource to driving long-term succession planning and coordinate recruitment operations, and I believe it will be of huge benefit to not only me and our coaching team, but to Munster Rugby.”