Munster line up Exeter centre Sean O’Brien as Graham Rowntree sets sights on Stormers

Exeter Chiefs’ Sean O’Brien (centre) is being lined up by Munster

Munster are set to sign Exeter Chiefs centre Sean O’Brien on a two-year deal in time for next season.

The former Connacht midfielder has been with the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finalists for two season and has been enjoying his most consistent run in the team in recent weeks, starting their quarter-final win over the Stormers at Sandy Park last weekend.

The 25-year-old Westmeath native, who played nine times for Connacht in the 2019/20 season before moving to England, would replace Chris Farrell in the Munster set-up after the Ireland international was released this season and moved to Oyonnax.

He’d be part of a new-look midfield, with Malakai Fekitoa off to Benetton after one-season, Dan Goggin recently released and Waikato Chiefs’ star Alex Nankivell on the way in.

Meanwhile, the province are also set to bring Young Munster coach Gearóid Prendergast on board as their Academy chief, replacing Ian Costello who is moving to the head of rugby operations role this summer.

Prendergast is the brother of Munster assistant coach Mike and has been in charge of the Division 1A outfit since 2016.

Munster are in South Africa preparing for their all-important United Rugby Championship games against Stormers and Sharks.

They conceded 50 points against the Durban-based franchise two weeks’ ago and risk missing out on Heineken Champions Cup qualification – with only the top six guaranteed a spot given Scarlets and Benetton’s continued participation in the Challenge Cup.

Seventh might be enough for the Reds to get through, but to avoid an anxious couple of weeks they’d rather get the points they need.

"We all know what’s at stake but what can we do,” Rowntree said.

"We prepare for the next game, get our game going, counter their strengths and there’s always a big game around the corner, isn’t there.

"That’s what I’ve learned but we know what awaits us and what matters behind these games?

"They (The Stormers) are a handful. We’ve got to be at our best. Control what we can. Obviously, we came home from Durban...we’d a very good week reviewing that.

"What else can we do? You control what you can better and that involves technical, tactical things around the breakdown, got to get better, got to learn quick in this job.

“We've got to be at our best to beat these.”

Rowntree confirmed that Simon Zebo’s absence from the travelling party was not injury related.