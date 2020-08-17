| 14.9°C Dublin

Munster in focus: Time for Reds to deliver as lay-off works in their favour

Delays and ability to focus on one prize hands Munster golden opportunity to claim silverware

Munster have a big opportunity to land a trophy this year
Munster have a big opportunity to land a trophy this year

Munster have a big opportunity to land a trophy this year

Munster have a big opportunity to land a trophy this year

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

GIVEN the coaching changes last summer and the World Cup commitments of their leading players, 2019/’20 always looked like being a season of upheaval for Munster.

Even the news that they had landed World Cup-winning Springboks RG Snyman and Damian de Allende for the following season added to the sense that the province were in something of a holding pattern – learning the ways of new coach Stephen Larkham so that they could hit the ground running this autumn.

The Covid-19 stoppage turned that on its head. The South African powerhouses are in situ for the shortened run-in, while the entire squad has had a pre-season to work on the game-plan and unlike Leinster, Ulster and Edinburgh, they do not have any European matches to consider when preparing for the run-in.

