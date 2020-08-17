Munster in focus: Time for Reds to deliver as lay-off works in their favour

GIVEN the coaching changes last summer and the World Cup commitments of their leading players, 2019/’20 always looked like being a season of upheaval for Munster.

Even the news that they had landed World Cup-winning Springboks RG Snyman and Damian de Allende for the following season added to the sense that the province were in something of a holding pattern – learning the ways of new coach Stephen Larkham so that they could hit the ground running this autumn.

The Covid-19 stoppage turned that on its head. The South African powerhouses are in situ for the shortened run-in, while the entire squad has had a pre-season to work on the game-plan and unlike Leinster, Ulster and Edinburgh, they do not have any European matches to consider when preparing for the run-in.

Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne remain sidelined, but otherwise Johann van Graan has a strong squad to choose from. Opportunity knocks.

Where were we?

Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign ended at the pool stage after they finished behind Racing 92 and Saracens, while they sit two points behind Edinburgh in second place of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14 and eight points clear of Scarlets in third.

They face Leinster this Saturday, before rounding out their curtailed league campaign against Connacht on Sunday week.

What’s at stake?

Realistically, they need two points from their Aviva Stadium derbies to qualify for the play-offs, but there is a huge incentive to leapfrog the Scots given that would see them avoid Leinster in the semi-final for the first time in three seasons and would allow them to return to Thomond Park.

If they slip up, Scarlets remain in with a chance of slipping into second but Munster should be looking up instead of down. The Welsh region take on Cardiff Blues and Dragons.

What’s changed?

No team has received such an injection of power and class. The arrival of Snyman and De Allende has the potential to transform Munster into a team capable of winning trophies again.

The capture of Irish-qualified full-back Matt Gallagher has received less attention, but the former Saracen is highly regarded and may add more to the mix than Mike Haley, while Roman Salanoa arrives from Leinster full of potential but his injury will rule him out for the foreseeable future.

Sammy Arnold, Arno Botha and Conor Oliver have left, but there is a slew of academy prospects like Craig Casey and Tom Ahern making a case for inclusion.

Strengths

The new signings will vastly improve Munster’s ability to win the gainline battle, something that has let them down on the biggest stage in recent years.

If Snyman is winning collisions in tight, it would lessen the load on CJ Stander (left) who often had to go it alone.

The combination of De Allende and Chris Farrell in midfield is frightening and their ability to break tackles in that sector should provide Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan with quick, clean ball to work off.

Munster have long struggled to unlock their excellent back-three players, but with Larkham’s tactics and their new-found ability to generate front-foot ball, the likes of Keith Earls, Shane Daly, Andrew Conway and Haley or Gallagher should thrive.

Room to improve

On attack, Munster have been reliant on scoring close-in and with their new additions and more time to develop Larkham’s plan they will look to strike from deeper.

Execution under pressure has long been an issue for the Reds, particularly against the best teams, and Saturday’s game will give an early indication of whether they’re progressing.

Given his importance to the team, Murray’s long dip in form was an issue, but the long break should help the scrum-half get back to close to his best.

Dealing with pressure is another area they can get better at. If Munster start conceding penalty after penalty, ceding ground and momentum, you know they’re in trouble.

It’s happened in big games before, but if they can stay calm and win their collisions they’ll be in a better place.

Key man

Much is expected of the new signings, but Jack O’Donoghue’s form this season has been outstanding and the Waterford native has emerged as a potential successor to Peter O’Mahony as the club’s captain.

It can’t be left to the fresh faces to lead the charge, the locals have to show them the way; and the 26-year-old has been setting the physical and emotional tone in the big games in recent times.

One to watch

With Alby Mathewson now at Ulster, the job of Murray’s understudy is up for grabs and Shannon’s Craig Casey looks to have all the tools to make that role his own.

He is a very different player to the Ireland and Lions star, meaning he can offer Munster a change of pace and emphasis against tiring defences.

Casey’s livewire approach, snappy pass and eye for the try-line can be a weapon for Van Graan.

Prospects

The tone will be set this Saturday. If Munster can burst out of lockdown and puncture Leinster’s unbeatable veneer then they will put themselves in a real position of strength going into the Connacht match and the semi-final.

They can’t count on having Carbery or Beirne available for the run-in, but with no European quarter-finals to worry about they can throw everything at this task.

Last week’s positive test for Covid-19 won’t help matters, but there is reason to believe that the changes made during the long stoppage mean the restart offers Munster a real chance to end their long wait for silverware.

