Munster hoping Springbok signing Damian de Allende will be fit for debut in Leinster opener

Damian de Allende has been recovering from a groin injury since coming to Ireland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster remain hopeful that new signing Damian de Allende will be fit for the club's return to action against Leinster next month.

The Springboks centre arrived from Japan with a groin problem and has been rehabbing the injury in recent weeks.

The Munster squad began their fourth week of pre-season training in Limerick today, before they take a nine-day break and return again on July 27.

Although they continue to train separately from the rest of the squad, Tadhg Beirne (ankle), John Ryan (shoulder), Keith Earls, Calvin Nash and Dave Kilcoyne (all calf) are expected to join the wider training group when the squad reconvenes at the end of the month.

Kilcoyne picked up a calf knock during the early weeks of training, and so did Mike Haley, who is now facing a spell of rehab. It is unclear if the full-back will be available to face Leinster.

The news is also less positive for centre Dan Goggin, who will have to undergo a scan on a leg injury later this week.

Flanker Gavin Coombes is also currently sidelined through illness, but Munster have stressed that it is not Covid-related.

Joey Carbery is still going through his rehab from respective ankle and wrist injuries, with Munster already revealing that the out-half is set to miss the restart.

Academy duo Jack Crowley (out-half) and Josh Wycherley (prop) have joined fellow Academy men Thomas Ahern (lock), Jake Flannery (out-half/full-back), James French (prop) and Ben Healy (out-half) in training with the senior squad.

Munster are due to resume their PRO14 campaign against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on August 22.

