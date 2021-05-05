Munster ‘hopeful’ Snyman will return before end of​​​​​​​ season​​​​​​​

RG Snyman of Munster leaves the pitch after picking up a serious knee injury during the Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster last August. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster are hopeful that RG Snyman will recover from his latest injury setback and play for the province before the end of the season.

Snyman, who had been recovering from a torn ACL which he suffered just seven minutes into his Munster debut last August, was pencilled in for a return to action in the coming weeks.

However, those plans have been shelved for now after the Springbok suffered a fresh injury to his knee, which will require minor surgery this week.

Snyman (26) has not yet been ruled out of South Africa’s summer series against the Lions, with Munster’s defence coach JP Ferreira optimistic that his compatriot will make a full recovery sooner rather than later.

“He was close, (there is) no denying that. He was really close. He was so close that he was doing defensive hits with me and he was coming off it really looking good,” Ferreira said.

“Hopefully we can see him at the end of the season. But it’s not just that, it’s not just getting him ready for the end of the season. I know there’s the British and Irish Lions tour that’s coming up and then getting him ready for next season, really. So if he’s here before the end of the season, awesome.

“We’re keeping them (South Africa) in the loop, so if he has to make his return in a Springbok jumper then so be it. If he has to make his return in a Munster jumper, so be it.

“We keep him close to the squad and the boys have been excellent. The squad culture has been great. He’s fitted in and he’s close to the squad.

“I know he’s out again but we’ll keep on putting him in. There’s nothing like feeling loneliness and being away from the team, I think, so the more we can involve him and the more we can get him close to the side the better. So we’ll keep on doing that.”

Munster will host Ulster in the Rainbow Cup on Friday night, but will be without three of their rising stars, as Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen and Conor Phillips are currently training with the IRFU’s sevens programme.

Ferreira insisted Munster had no issue with their unavailability for the time being, particularly with regard to exciting 21-year-old out-half Crowley, who many supporters were hoping to see in the upcoming games.

“He’s definitely not unavailable for the Rainbow Cup,” Ferreira added.

“Yes, he’s up there (Dublin) and I think it’s a great thing that he’s up there. He can potentially qualify to be in the Olympic set-up and go to the Olympic Games, we must not put that aside. It increases his skill-set, so there’s loads of positives coming out of it.

“He’s constantly in the high-performance environment, constantly training with them, he’s going to learn something different but we can pull him back and use him in the Rainbow Cup if we want.

“So from a young bloke’s point of view I think it’s great to have that mix where he can potentially qualify for the Olympics, up-skill him in a different form of the game and then having the potential to come back to us.

“He’s young enough to fit in wherever he is, so we’re happy that he’s there and we’ve got a tag on him, you know, it’s good.”