Munster are hoping to fly home from South Africa tonight, but some members of the 48-person travelling group will have to remain in order to complete a period of isolation.

Independent.ie understands that plans have been put in place for a large portion of the squad to leave Cape Town in the coming hours and return to Ireland.

Earlier today, the province confirmed that nine further positive Covid cases were found within the wider party, which came on the back of Sunday's positive case and close contact. Each of those individuals are now isolating in a separate hotel to Munster's Cape Town base.

Further PCR tests were undertaken, and while Munster have not yet disclosed the latest round of results, it is believed that as many as 15 people could be forced to isolate in South Africa.

Should Munster fly home tonight, they will be required to complete a 10-day period of isolation, with the hope being that the squad could form a bubble at a designated hotel with relevant training facilities.

That remains to be seen for now, with all of the focus on getting as many of the squad out of South Africa as possible.

The news of Munster's impending departure will come as a major boost to the many concerned family and friends, but those who are set to be left behind are facing a tough isolation period.

The latest development also enhances Munster's chances of selecting a much stronger squad for next week's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps.

Much of that will depend on when exactly Munster arrive in Ireland and begin their 10-day isolation period, while the potential mixing of the bubble that is currently training in Limerick under Academy manager Ian Costello further complicates matters.

Either way, the health and well-being of the playing squad and staff members has been the number one priority throughout this nightmare saga, so getting a large group out of South Africa tonight would be very welcome.

Munster are expected to provide an update in due course.