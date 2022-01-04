Already without their marquee South African second-row RG Snyman, Munster will now have to cope without Jean Kleyn and Jason Jenkins after they picked up injuries in recent weeks.

Ireland international Kleyn has been sent for scans on the knee injury he suffered in the province's defeat to Connacht at the weekend, while Jenkins injured his abdominal muscle in training last week and also misses out.

Another South African, Chris Cloete, is out of Saturday's meeting with Ulster due to a neck injury.

But it is in the engine room where Munster have their biggest issue, with Tadhg Beirne and Fineen Wycherley likely to start at Thomond Park and Thomas Aherne set for more involvement off the bench.

With big European games against Castres and Wasps on the horizon after the last of the Covid-disrupted Christmas interpros, Johann van Graan will hope that the results of the two scans are not serious.

Although he hasn't played for Ireland since the 2019 World Cup, Kleyn is a key member of Munster's tight five, while Springbok Jenkins has had very little impact since arriving from Japan because of a run of bad luck with injuries.

Snyman is out for the season with a second ACL tear in succession.

Joining him on the long term injury list are Joey Carbery (elbow), Rowan Osborne (head) and Calvin Nash (ankle).