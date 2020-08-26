Munster have no plans to bring in cover for Snyman and Carbery

RG Snyman of Munster leaves the field with an injury during the Guinness Pro14 match at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster have confirmed that they do not have any immediate plans to sign cover for RG Snyman or Joey Carbery, while the province are also said to be satisfied with their strength in depth at loosehead, amidst an injury crisis.

The province have been left reeling from confirmation of Snyman's ACL injury, which could put the Springbok star out of action for up to 12 months.

Snyman met with the surgeon yesterday to discuss the first stages of what will be a lengthy recovery process.

Munster are also set to be without their other South Africa second-row for the foreseeable future as Jean Kleyn has damaged neck ligaments.

On top of that, Dave Kilcoyne is facing a spell out with ankle ligament trouble, which comes on the back of fellow loosehead James Cronin tweaking his groin in training last week.

Despite the raft of serious injuries, Munster will back their own, rather than look for outside reinforcements.

"Short-term, no,” attack coach Stephen Larkham said, via a video press conference today.

"We are definitely focused on playing the game this weekend and finishing off this season best we can.

"We have got a couple of young guys in the Academy if you look from a five-eights perspective. We got Ben Healy, Jake Flannery and Jack Crowley who have been training with us for the last couple of months.

"We have a lot of confidence in those guys. We certainly feel they understand the system quite well so we are quite comfortable putting those guys in if we need to.

"From a second-row perspective, Tadhg Beirne is back, which gives us a little bit of debt. Billy Holland is all good. Fineen Wycherley is back as well.

"I think it is timely for those guys coming back in. We also got some Academy players, Thomas Ahern is showing a lot of promise. Paddy Kelly also. Both are good young prospects who we would be very comfortable putting in the main team."

Larkham explained that Munster have not yet received any further information surrounding Snyman's potential recovery time, but the Australian did admit that it would be a long time before supporters see the 25-year old in a red jersey again.

"He saw the surgeon yesterday but we haven't got the report yet," Larkham continued.

"It is not good news. Whatever the time frame on a normal ACL is - that's what we are looking at, I know it varies a lot.

"It is devastating news for RG. He came over here with a goal to become part of this team and he had been training exceptionally well for us.

"We had been very excited to have him here as well and he knew there was a fair bit of expectation.

"It is devastating for him but also upsetting for the rest of the team."

"It is a typical ACL so it could be anywhere between six to 12 months."

Tadhg Beirne is back in training and is expected to feature against Connacht on Sunday.

Online Editors