Munster handed huge boost with two Springbok World Cup stars set to join province in 2020

Independent.ie understands that the South African duo are set to join Munster next season.

De Allende enjoyed an outstanding World Cup and was largely recognised as the best inside centre in the tournament.

Although he wasn't first choice for the Springboks, Snyman played a key role in the engine room as his hulking frame added plenty of ballast from the bench at second row.

Munster had been given permission by the IRFU to sign an international centre after former Springbok midfielder Jaco Taute left for Leicester Tigers at the end of last season and De Allende had long been ear-marked as their primary target.

Rassie Erasmus' connection with the club as well as head coach Johann van Graan having previously worked with the Boks has played a key role in engineering both moves.

27-year old De Allende is believed to have signed a two-year deal with Snyman expected to pen a similar contract.

The centre, who has spent the last six years playing with the Stormers, will play in Japan with Panasonic Wild Knights for the season ahead before moving to Limerick next summer.

Snyman (24) is a product of the Bulls, the same club that van Graan built his reputation with before moving to the international setup.

Like De Allende, Snyman is currently contracted to a Japanese club and the powerful lock will play with Honda Heat until his expected move to Munster.

Should both deals be completed as is now expected, it would represent a huge boost to Munster as they look to rediscover former glories.

