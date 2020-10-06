Munster forced to suspend training as senior player tests positive for Covid-19

Munster have been forced to suspend training with immediate effect after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest developments will come as a major blow ahead of Saturday's preparations for Munster's scheduled Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Munster were due to hold a normal weekly press conference this afternoon, but that has now also been cancelled.

While Munster and Ulster have had Covid cases within their Academies in recent months, this is the first positive case relating to a senior player in Irish rugby.

The province has said that the player in question will be retested tomorrow to remove any doubt of a potential false positive test.

The player, who is asymptomatic, tested positive in the latest round of the IRFU's PCR testing, which took place yesterday.

The identity of the player has not been revealed, but Munster have confirmed that he did not travel to Wales with the squad for last weekend's win over the Scarlets.

However, six other players have been identified as potential close contacts and are currently self-isolating.

As a precaution, both senior and Academy training at Munster's High Performance Centre in Limerick has been cancelled today.

The province hopes to return to training on Thursday, with further PCR testing set to take place tomorrow.

Read More

"As an immediacy we are taking every precaution by standing down training today,” Munster's Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns said.

"We are going to complete another round of PCR testing tomorrow so that we can return to training on Thursday.



"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and HSE in this regard."

Online Editors