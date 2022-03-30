Chris Cloete of Munster is on his way to Bath in the summer. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Johann van Graan will have another familiar face with him at Bath next season, with Munster flanker Chris Cloete making the move to the English Premiership.

The 31-year-old South African-born, Irish qualified openside has played 62 times for the province since joining in 2017, but with a string of strong back-rows emerging through the local system he is finding his opportunities limited and will move on.

Cloete was recruited as a 'project player' in 2017, but despite qualifying for Ireland on residency in 2020 he never made the step up into international rugby.

Strong over the ball, the former Southern Kings flanker was an important squad player.

Van Graan will make the move to Bath at the end of this season and will be joined by defence coach JP Ferreira.

Munster have yet to announce their new coaching ticket, but it's widely expected that forwards coach Graham Rowntree will be the lead-man next year.

It is unlikely that Munster will go to the market to replace Cloete, with John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen among the young guns who are impressing in the position.

“To play in the Premiership has always been a clear ambition, and I look forward to making a significant contribution as Bath move towards the top of the league," Cloete said in a Bath statement.

"It is a fantastic club with great history, and the supporters deserve nothing less than a winning team."