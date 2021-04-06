Munster face fight to keep Stephen Larkham amid Waratahs link

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham is being courted by the NSW Waratahs in his native Australia. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster are facing a battle to keep hold of their highly-regarded senior coach Stephen Larkham who is being courted by the Waratahs in his native Australia.

The World Cup-winning Wallaby great signed a three-year contract when he arrived in Limerick in 2019, but could be tempted by a return home after two seasons as the underachieving Sydney-based franchise look for a replacement for ex-Reds supremo Rob Penney.

Given his reputation as one of the game’s best strategic thinkers, Larkham’s arrival was heralded as a coup for the Irish province when he replaced Felix Jones to take charge of the club’s attacking game-plan under head coach Johann van Graan.

However, the province have plateaued in the two seasons since; failing to progress from their Heineken Champions Cup pool in 2019/’20, exiting at the last-16 stage to Toulouse last week and losing a semi-final and a final to Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

Larkham has a long connection with the Waratahs’ rivals the Brumbies who he coached between 2011 and 2017, while he also coached the Australia attack under Michael Cheika from 2015 to 2019.

His decision to move with his family to Munster was seen as a major loss to the game Down Under and it’s no surprise that he’s been identified as a potential successor for Penney who was sacked after a poor start to the Super Rugby season.

The Waratahs, who won Super Rugby in 2014 under Michael Cheika, are something of a sleeping giant in Australian rugby after a poor couple of seasons and the job is seen as a major rebuild of a critical piece of Rugby Australia’s infrastructure.

Although he’s in contract until June 2022, the IRFU’s coaching deals include a standard break clause that Pat Lam and Rassie Erasmus triggered to secure their early release from Connacht and Munster.

Munster, however, would be loath to have to rejig their coaching team once again and will no doubt do their best to convince him to stay.

Meanwhile, the Reds have eased fears that Tadhg Beirne’s Lions tour chances could be in jeopardy as they said he’ll be out for a number of weeks with a rib injury. Peter O’Mahony is set to return for the Rainbow Cup in two weeks’ time, but academy lock Thomas Ahern could face a long spell out as he’s been sent for scans on a knee injury.

Online Editors