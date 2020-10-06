| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Munster face anxious 24 hours as Irish rugby is reminded of how precarious this season really is

Cian Tracey

Munster cancelled training on Tuesday after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Darren Griffiths/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster cancelled training on Tuesday after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Darren Griffiths/Sportsfile

Munster cancelled training on Tuesday after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Darren Griffiths/Sportsfile

Huw Evans

Munster cancelled training on Tuesday after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Darren Griffiths/Sportsfile

PICTURE the scene. Spirits are high on the flight home from Wales after digging out a last-gasp victory which, in time, could prove to be a crucial moment in the development of this current Munster squad.

For a few minutes at least, everything feels normal again as the players and coaching staff bask in the glory of a win that for large parts of the contest looked unlikely.

After a day off on Sunday, it was business as usual as the squad returned to their high-performance centre the following day to review the Scarlets game and build towards Edinburgh this weekend.