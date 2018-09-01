Munster ease past underwhelming Cheetahs as Joey Carbery makes Thomond Park debut

The Cheetahs must have been relieved to run out onto a pristine Thomond Park pitch in temperatures from high summer. If that was a pleasant surprise then leaving empty handed was less of one.

Munster had the bonus point squared away with 14 minutes left, and on another day with more rugby under their belts the target would have been reached earlier. Whatever – they got Joey Carbery onto the field for 26 solid minutes – his arrival brought the biggest cheer of the day from a crowd of 12,265 - and they seemed to fare well enough on the injury front.

Moreover Neil Cronin, a latecomer to the pro game, had a fine competitive debut, and Darren Sweetnam was man of the match. Full back Mike Haley however would like to start his first Pro 14 game all over again. “He hasn’t found his rhythm yet,” said a Munster voice close to the press box. Given that it’s Simon Zebo’s jersey he’s wearing he’ll need to find it fast.

All in all it was a reasonable return for Munster from a game with heaps of running. Six tries and 38 points looks good enough but others will do worse to the Cheetahs.

So you expected the try to come a bit earlier but its quality was worth waiting for. On 17 minutes Munster countered from their own 10 metre line off a decent enough clearing kick and took full advantage. Three passes across field put Sweetnam in space but with a lot to do.

His line to straighten up Schoeman was perfect, as was the offload to Rory Scannell who finished powerfully out wide. JJ Hanrahan mishit the conversion attempt but at least Munster were off the mark.

From there they began to spend a lot more time in the South African 22. Sweetnam went close again only to be hauled down in a double tackle in the corner, followed by tight head John Ryan spilling the ball on the line. From that position however Munster attacked again and Dave Kilcoyne bullocked his way over less than a minute later.

Hanrahan added the extras with a perfect kick and the only real defending the home side had to do before the break was off a Cheetahs’ counter from deep that Hanrahan ended early with a high tackle on his opposite number. Nothing came of the penalty.

And nothing came of their second half efforts either, thanks to a try-saving tackle from debutant Shane Daly on Rabz Maxwane who looked home and hosed. Instead Munster gradually put four tries together – and had one called back when Billy Holland looked to have scored – with Tommy O’Donnell, Hanrahan, Dave O’Callaghan and Sweetnam.

Munster: M Haley; D Sweetnam, D Goggin (S Arnold 46-53 HIA; 60), R Scannell, S Daly (J Carbery 54); JJ Hanrahan, N Cronin (J Hart 67); D Kilcoyne (B Scott 63), M Sherry (R Marshall 51), J Ryan (S Archer 48), J Kleyn (D O’Shea 57), B Holland, D O’Callaghan, A Botha, T O’Donnell (G Coombes 63)

Cheetahs: M Jaer; R Maxwane, BJ van Rensburg, N Lee, W Small-Smith (R Eksteen 80); T Schoeman (E Stapelberg 57), S Venter; O Nche (C Marais 510, J du Toit (A Coetzee 51), L de Bruin, J Basson (W Steenkamp 57), JP du Preez, J Pokomela, J Wiese, O Mohoje (A Davis 14)

Referee: D Jones (Wales)

