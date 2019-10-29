Sport Munster Rugby

Munster defence coach signs new two-year contract while Joey Carbery will 'continue to rehab' ankle injury

Joey Carbery will continue to recover from an ankle injury after returning from the World Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Joey Carbery will continue to recover from an ankle injury after returning from the World Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Indepenednt.ie Newsdesk

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira has agreed a new two-year deal to remain with the province until June 2022.

The South African joined Munster in December 2017 alongside head coach Johann van Graan, with the team's defence impressing since. Munster had the best defence in the PRO14 last season, with van Graan's side progressing to the semi-final of the competition.

Munster have also had the meanest defence in the Champions Cup pool stages for the last two campaigns. The province's coaching staff has been given a further boost this week with the arrival of Graham Rowntree. The England legend will take up the position of forwards coach, having held the position with Georgia at the recent World Cup.

Munster's Ireland internationals will return to training next week, with the province stating that Joey Carbery will 'continue to rehab an ankle injury that he was managing throughout the World Cup'.

Online Editors

