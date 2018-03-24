Munster dealt severe injury blow as fears over Keith Earls' knee are realised
Munster have confirmed that Keith Earls will be sidelined for six weeks with a knee ligament injury.
The province confirmed this morning that Earls will miss next week's Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulon and the semi-final should they qualify.
“With Munster’s Grand Slamming winning contingent of Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Conor Murray and the injured Keith Earls all returning to the province next week, the news on Earls is not as bad as first feared,” the province said.
“It has been confirmed that the winger, who sustained knee ligament damage in Twickenham last Saturday, will not be available for approximately six weeks, ruling him out of the Champions Cup quarter final against Toulon on 31 March.”
Johann van Graan's men are already without the services of Andrew Conway (knee), Chris Cloete (arm), Jaco Taute (knee), Chris Farrell (knee) and Tyler Bleyendaal (neck).
The province take on the Scarlets this afternoon at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.30pm).
Online Editors
