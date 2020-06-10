| 13.6°C Dublin

Munster could have dealt with everything in one press conference. Instead, they chose to hunker down

Brendan Fanning

Munster head coach Johann van Graan during a press conference at University of Limerick. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

During the James Cronin controversy last month we spoke to a PR professional with a lot of experience at the crisis end of that business.

Our contention was that when presented with a story that was truly fantastic, then the only way to deal with it was to acknowledge it as such, invite the media to a socially distant assembly, and try and join the dots for them.

We reckoned that would be in everyone’s interest: Munster fans, the province’s primary stakeholders; media who chose to follow the story; and the player himself. We can honestly say that had they taken this approach, explaining that it mightn’t be possible to lay out all their cards - but enough of them to make a winning hand – then we would have drifted off elsewhere.

