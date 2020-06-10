Munster could have dealt with everything in one press conference. Instead, they chose to hunker down

During the James Cronin controversy last month we spoke to a PR professional with a lot of experience at the crisis end of that business.

Our contention was that when presented with a story that was truly fantastic, then the only way to deal with it was to acknowledge it as such, invite the media to a socially distant assembly, and try and join the dots for them.

We reckoned that would be in everyone’s interest: Munster fans, the province’s primary stakeholders; media who chose to follow the story; and the player himself. We can honestly say that had they taken this approach, explaining that it mightn’t be possible to lay out all their cards - but enough of them to make a winning hand – then we would have drifted off elsewhere.

"In cases like this we’d advise getting as much information on the table as possible," the PR man said. "It’s like going to the dentist: there may be some pain involved but it will pass quicker if you deal with the problem."

Munster took the hunker down option. They chose to sit on information that would have answered key questions around the existence of "the other client" in the pharmacy, the man whose medication ended up in James Cronin’s system. Claiming that GDPR prevented them from putting evidence of this into the public domain is like saying they haven’t read the chapter on problem solving.

Expand Close James Cronin. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Sportsfile Gallo Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Cronin. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Sportsfile

You thought this subject had all gone away with Sport Ireland’s plaintive: 'We’re not happy but what can we do?'

It had, pretty much, but then Munster CEO Ian Flanagan this week addressed the issue for the first time in public. Yes, he had been quoted in the official statement when the ban was announced, but this was the first time we actually heard him speak. Perhaps he thought he had to wait until the process had been tied in a neat bundle and signed off by the IRFU.

Ian Flanagan’s name popped into our heads a few times during this saga. Not long in the job, succeeding the late Garrett Fitzgerald, this was the first bomb to go off on his watch, the first time he had ever been involved in a doping case. But if there was no press briefing to explain the story in the first place, then nothing had changed when it came to putting it to bed.

His comments came via a Munster-sponsored podcast which lasted more than 25 minutes, just over two of which dealt with this case. Naturally enough, in that sort of environment, he wasn’t asked to justify his comments.

"Is there something we missed out on here?" he asked. "And I’m confident, having looked at this in great detail, that this was just a very unfortunate third party dispensing error, and it literally could happen to the man in the street where a wrong prescription is dispensed."

Was he having a laugh? If it had happened to "the man in the street" then we would never have heard of the case. Instead it happened to one of his players who, like every other professional athlete in every other professional sport, operates to a different set of rules to the man in the street.

The professional athlete has fairly heavy responsibilities around what he ingests. The downside of getting this wrong can be career ending.

If the pharmacy were quick to hold their hands up and admit their role in dispensing the wrong medication to the player, Munster have been sitting on theirs for everything that happened thereafter. A loose as a goose set of checks and balances allowed Cronin to complete the wrong course of medication, including the banned substance - a process that involved filling out the post-match anti-doping form incorrectly.

And the Munster CEO doesn’t see a link in the chain that might be tightened?

"I’ve been incredibly impressed by the thoroughness of the process," he said of his team’s involvement from kick-off to final whistle.

Flanagan referred to the pressure James Cronin has endured over this. Having a laugh, mark two. For sure, Cronin’s blood must have run cold when weeks after being tested following the Heineken Champions Cup game against Racing 92 in Thomond Park he was told he had a case to answer.

You’d imagine team doctor Jamie Kearns wasn’t feeling too hot either, for he had filled out the medications/supplements section of the paperwork on behalf of the player. The effect of Munster’s mismanagement of the information flow was to leave Cronin swinging. Privately they conceded this was a case you couldn’t make up, and then never explained why indeed it couldn’t be made up.

Read More

And the IRFU? Sadly they are at a point in their evolution where if you ask a specific question on pretty much anything they climb under the covers.

In this instance they were unable to say when the review process of this case actually concluded. When asked was there anything they thought Munster could do better they said:

"The IRFU, including our Provinces encourage continuous improvement in every aspect of how we administer and run our sport. While we believe our education and awareness programmes are robust, the use of real life cases, such as this, will assist with player education on the importance of personal responsibility when taking medication."

We think it’s safe to infer that they reckon Munster need to up their game and that players need to read the small print. Funny how Ian Flanagan never came to those conclusions.