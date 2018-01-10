Munster confirms new contract extensions and the arrival of two South African teenagers
Senior players Billy Holland, Stephen Archer and Kevin O’Byrne have signed new contract extensions with Munster.
The Cork trio have all signed new two-year deals to keep them at the province until the summer of 2020.
Billy Holland (32) is the most senior squad member at Munster and remains an integral member of the side, 30-year-old Archer has featured in every game this season while hooker O'Byrne took advantage of an injury to Rhys Marshall to make his European debut in October against Racing 92.
Academy players Liam O’Connor, Fineen Wycherley and Calvin Nash have also committed their futures to the Johann van Graan's side.
Munster also confirmed the arrival of South African teenagers Keynon Knox and Matt Moore.
The 18-year-olds recently linked up with Peter Malone’s academy side after completing their schools rugby with Michaelhouse and St Andrew’s College respectively. Knox, a tighthead prop, and Moore who plays centre and fullback, are training with the first year academy recruits.
They arrived before December 31 and will therefore qualify to play for Ireland under the three-year residency rule, meaning they'll qualify to play for Ireland in 2020 when they're 21.
Online Editors
