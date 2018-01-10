Munster confirms new contract extensions and the arrival of two South African teenagers

The Cork trio have all signed new two-year deals to keep them at the province until the summer of 2020.

Billy Holland (32) is the most senior squad member at Munster and remains an integral member of the side, 30-year-old Archer has featured in every game this season while hooker O'Byrne took advantage of an injury to Rhys Marshall to make his European debut in October against Racing 92.

Academy players Liam O’Connor, Fineen Wycherley and Calvin Nash have also committed their futures to the Johann van Graan's side.