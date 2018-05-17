Munster confirm the signing of former Ulster target Arno Botha

The flanker had been due to join Ulster last year but the move collapsed due to a series of injury setbacks.

A former South Africa U20s captain, he featured for the Springboks on two occasions in 2013.

Commenting on the signing, Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back row options.

“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of. A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”