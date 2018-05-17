Sport Munster Rugby

Munster confirm the signing of former Ulster target Arno Botha

Arno Botha
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Munster Rugby have confirmed confirm the one-year signing of South African back row Arno Botha, who was linked to Ulster last summer.

The flanker had been due to join Ulster last year but the move collapsed due to a series of injury setbacks.

Botha subsequently made the move from the Blue Bulls to London Irish in January.

A former South Africa U20s captain, he featured for the Springboks on two occasions in 2013.

Commenting on the signing, Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back row options.

“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of. A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

