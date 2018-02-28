Munster confirm signing of Simon Zebo replacement on a three-year deal
Sale have agreed to release full-back Mike Haley to enable him to join Munster and push his claims for an Ireland call-up.
The 23-year-old has represented England Saxons but qualifies for Ireland through maternal grandmother from Tralee and has signed a three-year contract with Munster from the start of next season.
Haley will be a straight replacement for Ireland full-back or wing Simon Zebo, who is leaving Thomond Park to join French club Racing 92 in the summer.
Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "We are delighted to recruit an exciting young playmaker such as Mike.
"At 23, he has over six years of professional rugby under his belt and will be a great addition to our squad."
Haley follows in the footsteps of Ireland flanker Ciaran Parker, who joined Munster from Sale last year.
"Obviously it was a very, very difficult decision," Haley said. "I've spent many happy years at Sale but after lots of careful thought I just felt that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity I had to take.
"I have a strong family connections with Munster and used to go there all the time when I was younger and being eligible to play for Ireland was another big factor.
"But I will be giving absolutely everything for Sale between now and the end of the season."
Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "It has been a really difficult decision to let Mike go with us having brought him through from being a teenager and with Mike having a year left on his contract with the club.
"However, he has aspirations to play international rugby with Ireland and we really didn't want to stand in his way."
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Retired/omitted/injured alternative Ireland XV - This team proves just how Joe Schmidt's squad depth has been tested
- Farrell blow opens the door for Ringrose return