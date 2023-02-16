Munster confirm signing of New Zealander Alex Nankivell while two stalwarts have contracts extended

Alex Nankivell in action for the Maori All Blacks

Munster have confirmed the signing of centre Alex Nankivell while tighthead prop Stephen Archer and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne have both had their contracts extended.

Nankivell will join the province on a two-year contract at the start of the 2023/24 season, making the move from New Zealand where he plays with Super Rugby side Gallagher Chiefs.

The 26-year-old, originally from Christchurch, has been a regular in the Chiefs’ midfield since 2017, making 58 appearances to date.

Front row duo Stephen Archer and Dave Kilcoyne have both put pen to paper on one-year extensions.

Between them, Archer and Kilcoyne have made 468 appearances for the province.



