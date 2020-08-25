Munster confirm RG Snyman has torn ACL

RG Snyman of Munster leaves the field with an injury during the Guinness Pro14 match at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster have confirmed that RG Snyman has torn his ACL and will meet with a specialist before undergoing surgery.

As reported by Independent.ie yesterday, Snyman suffered significant knee ligament damage and is facing a lengthy spell out of the game.

Munster had been expecting bad news since the South African lock landed awkwardly seven minutes into his debut against Leinster last weekend, and their worst fears have now come to pass.

Although it is much too early for Munster to offer a potential return date for Snyman, an ACL injury is very serious, and he is likely facing a minimum of seven months out of the game, with some professionals taking up to a year to get back playing.

Read More

"Bad news on the injury front as RG Snyman sustained an ACL tear during #LEIvMUN & will meet with a specialist next to discuss surgery and management." a short Munster statement read.

In further bad news, Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Jean Kleyn (neck) have also been ruled out for the immediate future.

Online Editors