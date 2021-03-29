Munster confirm Covid crunch led to player departures

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has seen JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam sign deals with French clubs. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Munster coach Johann van Graan has conceded that the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic meant he was not in a position to offer new deals to JJ Hanrahan or Darren Sweetnam beyond the end of the season.

Both players are off to France as a result, with out-half Hanrahan headed to Clermont Auvergne in the summer on a two-year deal and former Ireland winger Sweetnam off to link up with Ronan O'Gara at La Rochelle for the rest of this season where he'll get a chance to show his wares as medical cover.

"JJ is a fantastic player and has been a great servant to Munster Rugby," van Graan said.

"We’ve said from the beginning we want to retain all of our players but unfortunately the harsh realities of what’s happened over the past year have come to a head.

"Due to the challenges stemming from the Covid landscape we are not in a position to hold onto a player of JJ’s calibre, and we are sorry to see him go.

"While he has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him we still have a job to do here and we look forward to JJ successfully seeing out his time in the red jersey.

"Like JJ, we were eager to retain the services of Darren beyond the current campaign, but it hasn’t been feasible.

"He is a hugely talented player who has a chance to play in the premier French competition over the coming months and while we are disappointed to see him leave, we are supportive of the move with the hope of Darren securing future opportunities and success in his career."

While he was disappointed to have to leave Munster, Hanrahan is excited to link up with such a high-power club.

"It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years," he said.

"I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

"Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for.

"Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland."

