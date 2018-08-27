Munster confirm Conor Murray injury as they swoop for New Zealand scrum-half as cover
Munster have confirmed Conor Murray will be out for "the short-term period" and have moved to sign New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson as cover.
Fears are growing over the fitness of Murray with the Irish Examiner reporting he could miss Munster's first two Champions Cup matches in October with a neck injury.
Munster have now confirmed Mathewson will join the province, subject to being granted a valid work permit.
"Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm the short-term signing of New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson," read a statement.
"Mathewson will join the province (subject to being granted a valid work permit) for four months as injury cover for Conor Murray who has been ruled out for the short-term period."
Munster kick off their Pro 14 campaign against the Cheetahs on Saturday.
