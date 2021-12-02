Munster commit to Wasps fixture and say players and staff left in South Africa ‘largely asymptomatic’

MUNSTER chief executive Ian Flanagan said that unless there are further unforeseen issues the province are committed to fielding a team to face Wasps on Sunday week.

Speaking to the club's official website, Flanagan gave an update on the health of the 14 members of the province's playing and support staff who have remained in South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19, revealing that the majority are asymptomatic and are doing well despite serving out their time in isolation.

Munster and Rugby Players Ireland are providing support to those left behind who are not allowed to leave their rooms but have gained access to exercise bikes and balconies at their quarantine hotel.

Thirty four members of the squad, backroom team and support staff are isolating in a mix of home settings and hotels having returned to Ireland last night, while another group of players who did not travel to South Africa are preparing for the opening round of the Heineken Champions Cup against the English giants in Coventry.

"We’re in regular contact with (tournament organisers) EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby)," he said.

"We’re not the only club in this situation travelling back from South Africa having significant groups of players unavailable for the upcoming fixtures so it’s very much a case of an ongoing dialogue with EPCR to see where we end up in those conversations.

“So the group at the High Performance Centre is being led at the moment by Ian Costello, our academy manager, and ably led also by our captain Peter O’Mahony and all of the internationals who did not travel to South Africa. That group is preparing well for the upcoming game against Wasps.

“As well as our international players we have rehabbing players, we have players from our academy, we have our provincial talent squad players, we have national talent squad players all training together at the HPC at the moment.

"Obviously, the key point to make is we are in the middle of a pandemic. The last few days have shown us that the best laid plans can be torn up and that we have to be agile, we have to be adaptable.

"We're prepared for whatever comes next in the coming days and weeks of the season.

"Again, what the last few days have shown us is that plans can change and we have to adapt to changes in the environment.

"But, as things stand, yes, as long as we can field a squad of 23 players who can go out there and represent Munster, we intend to complete the fixture and to take the field against Wasps on Sunday the 12th.

"There is an awful lot of moving parts going on at the moment.

"The situation seems to change not just on a daily basis, but on an hourly basis. We are doing everything we can to be agile, to adapt to the situation and to be prepared for whatever the season throws at us and to be prepared for whatever Covid throws at us.

"I think the last few days have demonstrated, if proof were needed, what an incredible group of people we have within the club, but also outside the club working with us to help us, to help our players and to help our staff.

"It has been genuinely heartwarming to see the support and to see the concern that has been expressed in the last number of days, and to see the assistance coming from every quarter to ensure A - that we come back to Ireland safely, but also that we can go out there in the coming weeks and months to represent Munster and to go and play as Munster."

Speaking about the group who have remained in South Africa, Flanagan said they are in good spirits.

"It was very difficult for the majority of the group to leave our people behind us in South Africa, we have 14 players and staff who are in isolation in Cape Town at the moment," he said.

"They are completing their mandatory 10-day quarantine period in Cape Town and we look forward to welcoming that group back safely into Ireland when that period is finished.

"The group is being extremely well-cared for on the ground through our South African assistance, they have full access to medical treatment.

"The group is safe and well, largely asymptomatic - the symptoms seem to be mild for those who have experienced them. We are hopeful they will come through this period without experiencing more severe symptoms.

"The group of 14 left behind in Cape Town have access to full medical attention, all mental health supports and I want to thank our friends at SARU and particularly Jurie Roux for his assistance on the ground in that regard.

"We're in daily contact with that group also."