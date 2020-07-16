Munster coach Johann van Graan believes his young guns are ready to step up

Rugby's relentless schedule means squads are going to be tested in the coming months and promising young players will get a chance to impress.

With just over a month before the season resumes, Johann van Graan and Munster are already plotting how best to use their resources during the upcoming autumn that will see them conclude the Guinness PRO14 for 2019/20, start the 2020/21 campaign, lose their international contingent – including Springbok pair RG Snyman and Damian De Allende - for as many as seven Test weekends.

So, their squad will be tested and as a result van Graan has invited a number of Academy players into senior player.

Included in that number are Academy pair Jack Crowley and Thomas Aherne who impressed when starring for Ireland's U-20 team last autumn.

He believes the experience will stand to the players and with Joey Carbery set to be sidelined until September he says Crowley has a real chance of making his senior debut.

"It was great for them," he said of their involvement in training.

"Last year, we incorporated the academy in our training programme because we had the World Cup coming up.

"What's different, I think, in these smaller groups I the one-on-one time. All of a sudden you have Tom Ahern next to our senior international players and seeing what their standards are like.

"I think that's been brilliant. I've been really impressed with the Academy lads.

"You can see that everyone has worked hard, but the way the Academy lads have tried to stay with the pace.

"Somebody like Thomas Ahern, unfortunately with the cards he's been dealt he couldn't finish that U20 Six Nations when he was in such great form. All of a sudden now, he's got to jump in a line-out with RG Snyman and he's got Billy (Holland) and Fineen (Wycherley) around him. There's a good balance there.

"I've been very impressed with Jack Crowley. He's just got a certain feel about the way he operates. He's a natural ball player and he just looks like a rugby player. Certain guys just look like rugby players and he's going to be good.

"I think there's going to be some really good competition between himself, Ben Healy and Jake Flannery to get into the 23 in the first couple of games."

Van Graan says Munster are embracing the change forced upon them by the Covid-19 shutdown.

They've welcomed Snyman, De Allende, Roman Salanoa and Matt Gallagher to the club and he wants them to bed in quickly.

"Everybody knows the ambition and the dreams we have as a club and I think it's important to know that if you look at the four individuals, they all come from championship-winning teams and that's something that we want to become and in our recruitment it's very important for me to get more of those players in to add to what we have at Munster Rugby," he said of the new quartet.

"We stated that we wanted to keep the Munsterness of Munster, but also add to that, and we've got two World Cup winners coming in. They have won a Rugby Championship together with a World Cup.

"Roman has been part of a very successful Leinster team and Matt's been part of a very successful Saracens team. So that's giving us more Championship-winning experience.

"That will hopefully come in time but in terms of what they can add right now is adding in small groups and hopefully being fit for that first game because the only thing we're aiming for is that first game, to literally get back onto the pitch and play a game of rugby."

Van Graan is ready to embrace the schedule.

"We said from the beginning as a group we have to adapt to change," he said.

"The one thing they know is, they will play. If you look at the fixture list the IRFU have put out, you'll have those PRO14 inter-pros, then you'll have three Sevens tournaments, you'll have three A inter-pros, you'll have the start of the PRO14 and a bigger than usual international window.

"So we're going to need every player that we have. We used close to 50 players in the previous season's Pro14.

"Now we've 43 senior contracted players and 15 academy lads. So if you do the sums it'll be close to everyone's going to play.

"The one unknown for everyone is the injury profile of players - If you've four hookers you might lose a few quickly and everyone will have to be ready."

Online Editors