Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald to retire after 20 years in the role

Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald will retire next month on reaching the age of retirement, the province has confirmed.

Fitzgerald, who took up the role back in 1999, has been recovering from major surgery in recent months, and will officially step down from his role in June. Phillip Quinn has served as acting CEO in Fitzgerald's absence, and will continue until a full-time replacement is found.

During Fitzgerald's time with Munster, the province won two Heineken Cups and three PRO14 titles.

On confirming his retirement, Fitzgerald said, "I look back on my time in Munster Rugby with the fondest of memories. I have experienced fantastic days, working with great people in a unique environment, and for this I am very grateful.

"I would like to thank my wife Áine and family, without their support over the past 20 years none of this would have been possible.”

"A strong identity and unique culture are two of Munster Rugby’s greatest assets, and with the ever-changing rugby landscape it is this culture and a shared belief system that sees the province consistently thrive at the highest level.

"I believe harnessing all that is good about Munster Rugby will lead to future success for the province, and I look forward to seeing the brand and organisation continue to go from strength to strength."

Munster and the IRFU will now begin the recruitment process to fill the position.

Online Editors